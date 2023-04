Smith managed eight points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

Despite playing just 19 minutes, Smith tied Louis King and Jaden Springer with nine boards in the Blue Coats' championship win. Across 49 G League appearances, the 24-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists in 21.4 minutes per game.