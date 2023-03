Smith managed nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over Westchester.

Smith continues to garner a modest offensive role, but he grabbed his most rebounds since Feb. 13 and notched multiple steals for a third straight contest. He's averaging 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.2 minutes per game.