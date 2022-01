Tillman posted 35 points (14-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's G League win over the Ignite.

Tillman remained dominant on the scoreboard during Friday's matchup and scored at least 30 points for a fourth consecutive game. His double-double was his first since Jan. 7, but he's scored in double figures in each of his first eight appearances of the regular season.