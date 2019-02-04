Justin Tillman: Returns to action

Tillman (undisclosed) tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) five rebounds, an assist and a block in 19 minutes Saturday against Iowa.

Tillman took the court for the first time as a member of the Hustle after missing time due to injury. He showed a bit of rust, making just 30.0 percent of his shots from the field coming off the bench. Tillman will aim to build off Saturday's performance heading into Tuesday's matchup with Oklahoma City.