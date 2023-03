Turner had 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes Sunday against Lakeland.

Turner showcased his shooting ability from beyond the arc in this one, scoring 12 of his 14 points from deep. He's now appeared in two regular-season matchups for the Gold, but Sunday's performance was more promising in terms of his potential role within the team's rotation moving forward after logging only seven minutes Thursday against Motor City.