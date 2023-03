Turner tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes Friday against College Park.

Turner reached the 20-point threshold for the first time through six regular-season matchups. He did so by draining 46.7 percent of his attempts from the field, and he made his impact felt across the board by setting a top mark in both rebounds and assists.