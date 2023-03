Turner tallied 24 points (11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound and four assists in 38 minutes Thursday against the Charge.

Turner excelled off the bench in this one, leading his team in scoring while also ending the contest second on his squad in assists. The 25-year-old was able to bounce back from a sluggish four-point performance Tuesday against the Herd and has put up 20 or more points in three of his last four appearances.