Wright-Foreman tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds over 24 minutes in Friday's 138-126 win over Raptors 905.

Wright-Foreman has seen plenty of playing time off the bench across the first two games of the season, and he shot 60 percent from the floor in Friday's win. He's averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 assists per game across the first two matchups this year.