Wright-Foreman logged 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 130-124 loss to Westchester.

Wright-Foreman was incredibly efficient from the floor in Friday's matchup, and he was one of three players to score at least 20 points. However, he was unable to lead the BayHawks to a win, as Westchester came back in the fourth quarter to win the final game of the regular season. Wright-Foreman appeared in all 15 games during the regular season and averaged 12.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 23.8 minutes per contest.