Wright-Foreman logged 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes in Saturday's 107-103 win over the Hustle.

Wright-Foreman has continued to come off the bench over the first seven games of the G League season. He had limited shot volume against Memphis on Saturday, but he was efficient from the floor while drilling four free throws. He was one of four BayHawks score in double figures against the Hustle and should continue to have a consistent role off the bench going forward.