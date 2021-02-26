Wright-Foreman posted 28 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 loss to the Vipers.
Wright-Foreman only mustered two points Tuesday, but he was highly efficient against the Vipers and paced the BayHawks in scoring despite coming off the bench. He's now averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 assists over 22.7 minutes per game this season.
