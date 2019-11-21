Juwan Morgan: Paces Stars with 20 points
Morgan tallied 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) and contributed six rebounds along with four steals in a victory over Sioux Falls on Wednesday.
Morgan continued to impress on both ends of the court, posting season highs in points, treys and steals. The former Hoosier has been starting at center in the G League but at 6'7" is clearly more adapted to a forward spot should he get a chance in the NBA. That opportunity could come this season if Morgan continues his solid play. Through five games, he is averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting an eye-popping 71.8 percent from the field.
