Morgan logged 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during a 117-89 win Sunday against the Herd.

Morgan was the Maine Celtics' secondary scorer and primary rebounder Sunday. Unless he re-signs with another team, he will continue his regular G League role until further notice.