Morgan scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), grabbed 10 rebounds, swatted four shots and notched three steals in Sunday's win over Santa Cruz.

Morgan was effective on both ends of the court in the win, recording his second double-double in four games. The 22-year-old rookie has impressed this season with per-game averages of 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals while converting a staggering 75.9 percent of his field goal attempts. His 25.0 EFF is tied for 12th in the league.