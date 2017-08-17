McDaniels has agreed to terms with the Raptors on a one-year, partially guaranteed contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McDaniels was somewhat of a forgotten commodity this summer as many teams' free agency dollars dried up, but he'll head to Toronto on what's in all likelihood a minimum deal. The former Clemson standout spent time with both Houston and Brooklyn lats season, appearing in 49 total games and averaging 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds. The 24-year-old has shown flashes of promise as an athletic defender, but he struggles as a shooter and may face an uphill battle toward having his contract fully guaranteed by the Raptors.