K.J. McDaniels: Aids in win
McDaniels finished Thursday's win over the Vipers with 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
McDaniels has frequently acted as the third-scoring option for the Blue, averaging 14.3 points in nine games this season. The lack of decisive minutes makes the guard a difficult play when looking for other categories such as rebounds or assists, but his scoring prowess is such where McDaniels remains on the edge when it comes to an intriguing fantasy candidate.
