K.J. McDaniels: Does not dress Monday
McDaniels (undisclosed) did not dress for Monday's contest against the Blue Coats.
A number of Blue players were held inactive for Monday's contest, including McDaniels, despite not receiving an official injury designation. More information regarding the guard's whereabouts should surface following Wednesday's game against Raptors 905.
More News
