K.J. McDaniels: Let go by Oklahoma City
The Thunder waived McDaniels on Wednesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Though he boasts 148 regular-season games of NBA experience on his resume, McDaniels wasn't a serious threat to crack the Thunder's opening night roster. The 25-year-old is a candidate to remain with the organization and report to its G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.
