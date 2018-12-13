K.J. McDaniels: Misses time with shoulder injury
McDaniels (shoulder) did not play in Wednesday's contest against Raptors 905.
The Blue have seen their depth severely taxed in the past couple of games, with no more than four players listed as inactive. McDaniels and company will aim to take the court Friday against the Hustle.
