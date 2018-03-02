K.J. McDaniels: Seventh straight game in double figures
McDaniels tallied 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Mad Ants.
McDaniels reached double figures for the seventh consecutive game and narrowly missed his second straight double-double. Aside from a few poor shooting performances, the former Clemson guard has proven that he is reliable scorer for the Drive this season. During his second stint in the G-League, the 25-year-old is averaging 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.
More News
-
K.J. McDaniels: Waived by Raptors•
-
Raptors' K.J. McDaniels: Agrees to deal with Raptors•
-
Nets' K.J. McDaniels: Set to become unrestricted free agent•
-
Nets' K.J. McDaniels: Scores 15 points in finale•
-
Nets' K.J. McDaniels: Posts season-high 16 points Thursday•
-
Nets' K.J. McDaniels: Plays two minutes Tuesday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...