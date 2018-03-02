McDaniels tallied 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Mad Ants.

McDaniels reached double figures for the seventh consecutive game and narrowly missed his second straight double-double. Aside from a few poor shooting performances, the former Clemson guard has proven that he is reliable scorer for the Drive this season. During his second stint in the G-League, the 25-year-old is averaging 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.