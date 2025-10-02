Richmond isn't listed on the Wizards' training camp roster, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

A report shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft indicated Richmond signed a two-way contract with the Wizards, but conflicting reports surfaced in the weeks afterward. Sharife Cooper, Jamir Watkins and Tristan Vukcevic are on two-way deals, meaning Richmond likely inked an Exhibit 10 deal instead. Regardless, Richmond isn't part of the training camp roster and will likely begin this season in the G League.