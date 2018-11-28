Allen delivered nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, tree blocks and three steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 91-72 blowout win over the Windy City Bulls.

Allen has been Westchester's starting point guard all season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals over 30 minutes per contest. Last year, Allen earned a brief opportunity with the Boston Celtics, which unfortunately for Allen did not go well. He's now trying to prove himself Association worthy to a New York Knicks organization that has been making constant changes at the point guard position. For now, expect him to continue directing Westchester's offense.