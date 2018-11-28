Kadeem Allen: Delivers six dimes, three blocks
Allen delivered nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, tree blocks and three steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 91-72 blowout win over the Windy City Bulls.
Allen has been Westchester's starting point guard all season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals over 30 minutes per contest. Last year, Allen earned a brief opportunity with the Boston Celtics, which unfortunately for Allen did not go well. He's now trying to prove himself Association worthy to a New York Knicks organization that has been making constant changes at the point guard position. For now, expect him to continue directing Westchester's offense.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country