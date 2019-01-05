Allen (undisclosed) played 18 minutes Friday, finishing the contest with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), four assists and one rebound.

Allen missed just one game with an undisclosed injury, but the fact he only played 18 minutes suggests he probably isn't completely healed. With another game already Sunday, it's worth monitoring Allen's minutes before rolling him out in fantasy.

