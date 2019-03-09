Kadeem Allen: Posts first triple-double this season
Allen scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, 12 assists and a steal in the 127-118 win Thursday over Windy City.
The two-way player's return to the G League has coincided nicely with the injury to Zak Irvin (back), as Allen has been able to slot seamlessly into the starting rotation, recording his first triple-double of the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...