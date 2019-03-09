Allen scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, 12 assists and a steal in the 127-118 win Thursday over Windy City.

The two-way player's return to the G League has coincided nicely with the injury to Zak Irvin (back), as Allen has been able to slot seamlessly into the starting rotation, recording his first triple-double of the 2018-19 season.