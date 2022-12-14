Jack posted six points (2-5 FG. 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 16 minutes of Monday's 89-83 win over Grand Rapids.

Jack amassed a team-high eight rebounds despite playing the least amount of minutes for the Skyforce, an encouraging sign considering his poor start to the season. Despite being selected in the first round of the G League draft this year, Jack has failed to establish himself as a key cog of Sioux Falls' lineup, averaging just 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.