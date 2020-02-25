Kadeem Jack: Efficient from field
Jack posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-105 G League loss to the Skyforce.
Jack enjoyed a nice shooting night even though he failed to hit either attempts from beyond the arc. He's been hot lately, as he's averaging 17.0 points on 66.0 percent shooting over his past 10 games. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
