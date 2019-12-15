Kadeem Jack: Efficient shooting in loss
Jack registered 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 21 minutes during Friday's 106-87 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
In one of his better performances of the season, Jack went an efficient 7-for-9 en route to matching his season high in points. He contributed on the defensive end as well, swatting three shots. Through 12 games this season, Jack is averaging 8.7 points on 54.3 percent shooting along with 5.8 rebounds over 18.1 minutes per game.
