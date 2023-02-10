Jack recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 19 minutes of Wednesday's 130-95 loss to the G League Nets.

Jack committed four fouls in seven minutes of play in the second quarter before picking up his fifth and sixth just minutes into the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Jack's presence was certainly missed for Sioux Falls, as the team was outscored by 25 points in the second half. In 18 regular season games, Jack has averaged 7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks over 22.4 minutes.