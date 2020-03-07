Kadeem Jack: Huge game in win
Jack finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 G League win over the Hustle.
Jack posted perhaps his most impressive stat line of the season, dropping 24 points and pulling down 19 rebounds over just 27 minutes in a win over one of the G League's best teams in the Hustle. The 27-year-old has continued to dominate on the glass, as he's averaging 16.0 over the past three contests.
