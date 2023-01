Jack scored eight points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) to pair with 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes of Monday's 112-104 win over the G League Kings.

Jack was efficient in his limited run, nearly amassing a double-double in just 20 minutes. He has managed to capitalize on the sporadic absences of Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain due to their two-way status, but will likely remain an auxiliary option for the Skyforce.