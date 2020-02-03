Kadeem Jack: Paces team in scoring
Jack supplied 19 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 victory over Salt Lake City.
Jack led the team in scoring Saturday with an efficient 7-for-11 shooting performance. The 27-year-old has continued performing well since his return from a concussion, as he's averaging 16.7 points in six games compared to his season average of 11.0 points.
