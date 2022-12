Jack secured 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and five blocks in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 118-113 loss to Delaware.

Jack had his best game of the season Wednesday, recording season-highs in points and blocks while flirting with a triple-double. He has struggled to make the impacted Sioux Falls expected when selecting him in the first round of the G League draft. However, Jack may be turning things around after a slow start to the campaign.