Kadeem Jack: Perfect from field
Jack registered 18 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 G League win over Long Island.
Jack's shooting performance was nothing short of perfect, hitting all eight field goals while netting his only attempt at the charity stripe. As the team enters the All-Star break, the 27-year-old is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists on the season.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.