Jack registered 18 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 G League win over Long Island.

Jack's shooting performance was nothing short of perfect, hitting all eight field goals while netting his only attempt at the charity stripe. As the team enters the All-Star break, the 27-year-old is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists on the season.