Jack posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and a block across 15 minutes during Tuesday's G League tilt with the Vipers.

Jack made his minutes count, reaching double figures in points on just five field-goal attempts. His effort on the offensive glass paid dividends, as three of his five boards came on offense.

