Kadeem Jack: Pours in 20 points
Jack finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 G League win over Stockton.
Jack used his time on the floor efficiently, scoring 20 points over just 18 minutes of action. His three blocks matched his season high as well. On the year, Jack is averaging 11.4 points on 59.2 percent shooting along with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.
