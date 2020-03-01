Jack registered 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Jack was a machine on the glass, racking up 17 boards -- including six offensive -- on his way to his sixth double-double of the year. The 27-year-old's shooting efficiency has been impressive as well lately, as he's hit over 50.0 percent of his field goals in six straight games. On the season, Jack is averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 21.3 minutes per game.