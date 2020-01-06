Kadeem Jack: Remains out with concussion
Jack has not played since Dec. 20 while he recovers from a concussion.
Vincent Edwards and Kevin Hervey have benefitted from expanded roles while Jack has been out. There's no available timeline for his return, though he figures to be nearing his return after already missing two weeks with the concussion.
