Jack was drafted No. 6 overall by the Sioux Fall Skyforce in the 2022 G League Draft.

Jack has been a G-League mainstay since he went undrafted in 2015, playing on five different rosters without recording an NBA minute. He most recently played overseas in Puerto Rico for the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 18.7 minutes per game. He will likely serve as a depth big for the Skyforce this season.