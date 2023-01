Jack posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes of Thursday's 126-103 loss to Santa Cruz.

Jack was limited to just 23 minutes in the loss due to foul trouble, which left Sioux Falls quite vulnerable inside. They were outrebounded 60-29 by Santa Cruz while Jack was the only player to log more than four rebounds in the loss.