Jack recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 19 minutes of Wednesday's 102-93 win over Grand Rapids.

Jack was steady Wednesday, nearing a double-double while upholding his role as a rim protector. With Orlando Robinson expected to return to the team soon, Jack's starting role could very well be in jeopardy.