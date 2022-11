Jack registered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes of Friday's 115-93 loss to the G League Bulls.

Jack was pushed into the starting lineup with Orlando Robinson called up to the NBA but failed to make a significant impact In the loss, recording the least amount of points of anybody in the starting lineup. Upon Robinson's return, expect Jack to shift back to his usual bench role.