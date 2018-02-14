Jack scored 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's win over the Hustle.

It was the third straight game in which the Rutgers product produced a double-double. Since his 28-point outburst back on Jan. 19, Jack has scored in double-figures in seven out of nine games while consistently rebounding the ball at a high rate. The 25-year-old is currently averaging 11.2 rebounds and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.