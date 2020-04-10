Kahlil Whitney: Declares for 2020 Draft

Whitney has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.

Whitney was the No. 12 recruit in the 2019 ESPN 100 when he got to Kentucky. However, he left the school in late January after averaging just 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.7 minutes. He's since dropped to No. 80 on the ESPN 100, but Givony reports that he is still expected to draw second-round interest.