The G League's Greensboro Swarm announced Wednesday that Whitney will be a member of its roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

After going undrafted in November, the Kentucky product quickly linked up with the Hornets on a two-way deal and attended training camp with Charlotte. He was ultimately unable to stick with the NBA team through the start of the regular season, as Charlotte waived him and reserved its two two-way spots for second-round pick Grant Riller and undrafted rookie Nate Darling. Whitney still made enough of an impression on the Charlotte staff to earn an opportunity with the organization's G League affiliate, so he'll get the chance to kick off his professional career in earnest in Orlando.