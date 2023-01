Whitney (foot) logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes during the Vipers' 132-105 win at Birmingham on Tuesday.

Fortunately for Whitney, he missed only one Vipers game because of his previous foot injury. He was able to log a double-digit point tally despite playing less than a quarter's worth of minutes. Whitney's latest log indicates the best of what he is expected to continue being, a backup option behind Darius Days and Trhae Mitchell.