Whitney racked up eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and a rebound over seven minutes Thursday versus the Hustle.

Whitney has logged similar action in all three games for the Vipers, but Thursday marked the first time he made a noticeable impact on the box score. The game was a blowout in favor of the Vipers, which may have led to Whitney getting some chances to hoist shots that he hadn't previously had.