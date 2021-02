Whitney logged one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block over eight minutes in Tuesday's 127-98 loss to the Blue Coats.

Whitney has only appeared in two of the first four games of the 2020-21 G League season, and he's played a minimal role for Greensboro when he's been on the court. He's now averaging just 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds over 4.8 minutes per game.