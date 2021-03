Whitney totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two steals, one rebound and one block over 16 minutes in Saturday's 109-105 win over Agua Caliente.

Whitney came off the bench once again during Saturday's regular-season finale, but he posted a season-high nine points during the narrow win. The 20-year-old averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds over 9.8 minutes per game with Greensboro this year.