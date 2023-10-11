Jones was waived by the Hornets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones was away from the team due to personal reasons following multiple offseason issues, and he announced Monday that he had officially requested a trade. The Hornets apparently weren't able to find any trade partners and will part ways with the 2021 first-round pick. Jones averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game over 46 appearances last year, and it's unclear how much interest he'll draw as a free agent following his tumultuous offseason.