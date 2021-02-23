The G League Ignite announced Tuesday that Sotto opted out of the remainder of the G League season in Orlando, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Sotto never ended up reporting to the G League bubble after receiving permission from the Ignite in January to join the Philippines National Team for training ahead of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifying Tournament in Qatar. Though the tournament was ultimately cancelled, Sotto bypassed the opportunity to rejoin the Ignite due to the challenges presented with international travel and quarantining before he would be eligible to play in the bubble. The 7-foot-3 center is expected to continue his development in Asia for the next few months before deciding whether to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.